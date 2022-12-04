Dolphins vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Miami Dolphins put their five-game winning streak on the line on Sunday as they visit the San Francisco 49ers, who have a four-game winning streak of their own. Both teams enter Week 13 with the lead in their respective divisions, Miami in the AFC East and the 49ers in the NFC West. The game is the first of two-straight contests for Miami on the west coast, with the Dolphins scheduled to face the Los Angeles Chargers in a Sunday Night Football game next week.

The Dolphins will face a tough test this afternoon, meeting the team with the top-ranked defense and scoring defense in the league. Miami’s offense is built to create mismatches and to use the space in the middle of the field to take advantage of the speed they have in wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown 38 completions targeting the intermediate middle third of the field this season, 16 more than any other QB.



In 2021 under OC Mike McDaniel, Jimmy Garoppolo led the NFL with 45 completions targeting the same area of the field.#MIAvsSF | #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ws52QeNEgW — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 1, 2022

Miami is prolific in the middle of the field, but that is attacking the strength of the 49ers defense. Linebacker Fred Warner dominates the center of the San Francisco defense and he makes it so opposing offenses do not find success across the middle.

The 49ers defense did not allow a target to the intermediate (10-19 air yards) middle third of the field in Week 10.



Since drafting Fred Warner in 2018, the 49ers defense has allowed the fewest attempts (134), completions (71) & yards (1,330) to that area.#LACvsSF | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/ecoOceXXWY — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 14, 2022

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel returns to San Francisco on Sunday, facing a defense designed to erase the intermediate middle third.



Since drafting Fred Warner in 2018, the 49ers have allowed just 71 completions in that area, 15 fewer than any other defense.#MIAvsSF | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/Bmrx1ghxRk — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 1, 2022

This game features two teams who, despite being in separate conferences and only seeing each other every few years, know each other well. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel has worked most of his career alongside 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan; he was the run game coordinator for the 49ers from 2017 through 2020 and their offensive coordinator in 2021. When Shanahan was the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016, McDaniel was an offensive assistant; Shanahan’s 2014 season as the Cleveland Browns; offensive coordinator saw McDaniel work as the team’s wide receivers coach; Shanahan was the Washington offensive coordinator from 2010 through 2013, with McDaniel working as an offensive assistant for Washington from 2011 through 2012 and as the wide receivers coach in 2013. Shanahan was the wide receivers coach for the Houston Texans in 2006, then the quarterbacks coach in 2007, and the team’s offensive coordinator from 2008 through 2009, with McDaniel working as an offensive assistant for the club from 2006 through 2008. McDaniel now faces his mentor for the first time.

The McDaniel-Shanahan connection is not the only connection between the two teams. When McDaniel was hired, he brought with him assistant head coach and tight ends coach Jon Embree, who held the same positions with the 49ers from 2017 through 2021, and wide receivers coach Wes Welker, who severed as San Francisco’s wide receivers coach from 2019 through 2021. Miami players who previously played for the 49ers include running back Salvon Ahmed, who was in San Francisco in the 2020 offseason; wide receiver River Cracraft, who played 15 games for the 49ers from 2020 through 2021; running back Raheem Mostert, who appeared in 46 games from 2016 through 2021 with San Francisco; wide receiver Trent Sherfield, who played 17 games in 2021 for the 49ers; and running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., who played in 45 games from 2018 through the first half of this season before the 49ers traded him to the Dolphins.

Can the Dolphins use their knowledge of the 49ers to their advantage later today, coming away with an upset win? The 49ers started the week as a 4-point favorite, with the line moving to 4.5 points as of Sunday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total score is set at 45.5 points.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Miami Dolphins (8-3) at San Franciso 49ers (7-4)

2022 NFL Season Week 13

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET, Dec. 4, 2022

Where is the game?

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

How can I watch the game?

FOX

Who is the broadcast team?

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

What is the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel?

714

How can I stream the game?

Sling TV

FuboTV

FOX Sports (FOX Local)

(FOX Local) NFL+ (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

SiriusXM channels: 138/381 (Dolphins), 81/226 (49ers)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

Tra Blake (Referee); Tony Michalek (Umpire); Patrick Turner (Down Judge); Mark Stewart (Line Judge); Tom Hill (Field Judge); Don Willard (Side Judge); Todd Prukop (Back Judge); Andrew Lambert (Replay Official); Kirt Shay (Replay Assistant)

Blake and crew also worked the Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4

What are the current betting odds?

49ers -4.5

O/U: 45.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Tackle Austin Jackson - ankle (Dolphins)

Doubtful: Tackle Terron Armstead - pectoral/toe (Dolphins)

Questionable: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater - knee (Dolphins); Running back Myles Gaskin - shoulder/ankle (Dolphins); Wide receiver Deebo Samuel - quadriceps (49ers); Offensive lineman Spencer Buford - ankle (49ers); Tackle Trent Williams - back (49ers); Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu - knee (49ers)

The 49ers originally ruled running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) out of the game, but then placed him on injured reserve on Saturday.

Were there any practice squad players elevated for this game?

Dolphins - Offensive lineman James Empey (1st elevation); Tackle Kendall Lamm (1st elevation)

49ers - None

Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.

Miami elevation tracker 2022:

Larnel Coleman, offensive tackle - 3 elevations (Weeks 2-4) - Signed with the Carolina Panthers on 10/25/22

on 10/25/22 River Cracraft, wide receiver - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 4

Verone McKinley III, safety - 3 elevations (Weeks 1, 7-8) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 10

Kion Smith, offensive lineman - 3 elevations (Weeks 6, 9-10)

Brandon Shell, offensive lineman - 2 elevations (Week 5-6) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 7

James Empey, offensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 13)

Kendall Lamm, tackle - 1 elevation (Week 13)

Braylon Sanders, wide receiver - 1 elevation (Week 8)

Ben Stille, defensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 7) - Signed with the Cleveland Browns on 11/15/22

What will the weather be like for the game?

Scattered showers, 58°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 8-5 (regular season)

49ers 1-0 (Super Bowl)

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 43-17 at San Francisco, 10/11/20 (2020 Week 5)

Who won most recently at site?

Dolphins 43-17 at San Francisco, 10/11/20 (2020 Week 5)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. 49ers)

Kyle Shanahan (0-1 vs. Dolphins)

