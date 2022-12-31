Dolphins promote Kendall Lamm to active roster; Elevate two for Week 17 vs Patriots

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 game at the New England Patriots. The moves come as the team looks to bolster depth, especially on the offensive line where starting tackle Terron Armstead is questionable for the game and backups Greg Little and Eric Fisher are, respectively, questionable and doubtful for the contest. Armstead is trying to play through injuries to his toe, pectoral muscle, knee, and hip while Little has a foot injury he sustained on Friday and Fisher continues to be hampered by a calf issue.

To assist with depth, the team promoted practice squad tackle Kendall Lamm, signing him to the 53-man roster. Lamm has been on the Dolphins’ practice squad since November 28 and was twice elevated for game day, but he has not made an appearance. Originally an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2015 signed by the Houston Texans, Lamm is in his eighth season, having also played for the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans; he spent training camp this year with the Detroit Lions. He has appeared in 86 games in his career, including 28 starts.

The Dolphins placed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer on injured reserve to make roster space for Lamm. Zimmer played in five games this season, including one start, for Miami, recording one tackle.

Miami also announced two practice squad elevations for Sunday, making defensive tackle Josiah Bronson and linebacker Brennan Scarlett available for the game. Bronson has spent all season on the Dolphins’ practice squad. He entered the NFL in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington, signed by the New Orleans Saints. As a rookie, he appeared in six games with the Saints and one with the Cleveland Browns, recording 12 tackles.

Scarlett signed with the Dolphins practice squad on Nov. 17 after he was released with a injury settlement at the end of training camp. He spent all of 2021 with the Dolphins, appearing in 13 games with four starts and recording 16 tackles and a pass defensed. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford, signing with the Houston Texans. He spent five seasons with Houston.

Before he was placed on injured reserve, then release with the injury settlement, Scarlett had been working as a defensive end during training camp, despite the team listing him as a linebacker. Miami could look to use him as a depth option in a hybrid type of role, putting him in different positions from snap-to-snap if he is needed.