Peach Bowl: Ohio State Vs. Georgia Live Thread & Game Information

The second of two College Football Playoff semifinal games today features the number four ranked Ohio State Buckeyes versus the number One ranked University Of Georgia Bulldogs. Both squads will face off in the 2022 Peach Bowl from Atlanta Georgia.

While the Bulldogs return to the playoffs as the defending national champions the Buckeyes managed to make it back to the playoffs thanks to USC’s loss in the Pac 12 title game to Utah. Ohio State will be looking to not only get out of this game with a win but assuming that Michigan moves on over TCU will also be looking to exact revenge. OSUs only hiccup this season came in their season finale, a game that saw the Buckeyes get beaten soundly by the Wolverines 45 to 23.

Georgia's arrival at this game came much easier after a season that saw them not only run the table but destroy LSU 50 to 30 in the SEC Championship game. In these two teams, only previous meeting the Bulldogs beat the Buckeyes 21 to 14 in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. Tonight's game should have more of a home-field advantage for Georgia with Atlanta being just a short drive from Athens while OSU will be looking to prove that they belong in this game.

Ohio State (4) 11-1, 2nd BIGTEN Vs. Georgia (1) 13-0, 1st SEC