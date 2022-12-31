Fiesta Bowl: TCU Vs. Michigan Live Thread & Game Information

The first of two College Football Playoff semifinal games today feature the number two ranked University Of Michigan Wolverines versus the number three ranked Texas Christian University Horned Frogs. Both squads will face off in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl from Glendale Arizona. While this will be the second appearance in the playoffs in as many years for the Wolverines this year will mark TCU’s first appearance in the post-season playoff format. This matchup will also mark the first meeting between the two schools in football.

TCU (3) 12-1, 1st BIG12 Vs. Michigan (2) 13-0, 1st BIGTEN