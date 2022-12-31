 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL, NFLPA clear Miami Dolphins of any wrongdoing in latest Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation

By Marek Brave
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

On Saturday, the NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement which cleared the Miami Dolphins of any wrongdoing in their investigation of how the team handled Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion.

Despite not being pulled from the Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers after hitting the back of his head against the ground late in the second quarter, Tua did in fact suffer a concussion in the loss.

The following day, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel encouraged Tagovailoa to see the team’s medical staff to be evaluated for a head injury after reviewing the game tape and finding some inconsistencies in the quarterback’s play. It was then that the third year player was placed in concussion protocol which will cause him to miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots — and possibly next week’s game against the New York Jets as well.

We will continue to update Tua Tagovailoa’s status as more information becomes available.

