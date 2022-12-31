 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Don’t expect Miami to run after an incomplete pass on first down

Who wants it to be third-and-7 anyway?

By Jake Mendel
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins run the football 37.79 percent of the time, which ranks No. 28 in the NFL. While some may argue that the Dolphins don’t run the ball enough under first-year coach Mike McDaniel, his approach to second-and-10 after an incompletion has been straightforward all season.

Arjun Menon, an analyst for ProFootballFocus, tracks how an offense responds after throwing an incomplete pass on first down. For the Dolphins, it’s unlikely that a running play is coming on second down, after an incomplete pass.

Miami runs the ball less than 10 percent of the time after an incomplete pass on first down and the Cincinnati Bengals rank second at roughly 11 percent. The next five teams, which include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs are all floating around 25 percent.

With Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback, the Dolphins may try and avoid second-and-10 in general by turning to Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. on the first down. Consistent pressure on the ground goes a long way against a New England defense that thrives on mistakes.

