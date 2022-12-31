Don’t expect Miami to run after an incomplete pass on first down

The Miami Dolphins run the football 37.79 percent of the time, which ranks No. 28 in the NFL. While some may argue that the Dolphins don’t run the ball enough under first-year coach Mike McDaniel, his approach to second-and-10 after an incompletion has been straightforward all season.

Arjun Menon, an analyst for ProFootballFocus, tracks how an offense responds after throwing an incomplete pass on first down. For the Dolphins, it’s unlikely that a running play is coming on second down, after an incomplete pass.

Updated the how often teams run on 2nd and 10 after an incompletion chart. Mike McDaniel and Zac Taylor do a good job not reverting to the run game after a failed 1st down throw. Kind of surprised to see Cowboys that high pic.twitter.com/WRVzmexpcT — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) December 28, 2022

Miami runs the ball less than 10 percent of the time after an incomplete pass on first down and the Cincinnati Bengals rank second at roughly 11 percent. The next five teams, which include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs are all floating around 25 percent.

With Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback, the Dolphins may try and avoid second-and-10 in general by turning to Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. on the first down. Consistent pressure on the ground goes a long way against a New England defense that thrives on mistakes.