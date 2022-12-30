Teddy Bridgewater to start vs. Patriots: Bradley Chubb, Alec Ingold, Xavien Howard, Terron Armstead, among game-time decisions

For the second time this season, veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start for the Miami Dolphins, according to head coach Mike McDaniel. It will be Teddy’s first start since Miami’s week five matchup vs. the New York Jets and his first action since Miami’s week six loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

teddy will officially start vs NE. ingold, X, and chubb game-time decision per Mike McDaniel — josh houtz (@houtz) December 30, 2022

Here’s what Bridgewater said when asked about what the opportunity meant to him earlier this week.

“I’m excited, man. Football still means something to the guys in this locker room and the guys that are going out there Sunday. For the guys that are giving it their all, it means a lot. I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

The last time Bridgewater started vs. the Jets, he left the game after two plays because a spotter saw him ‘stumble.’ However, Bridgewater would be thrust into action the following week after Skylar Thompson left the game with a hand injury. Bridgewater would complete 24-34 passes for 329 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a losing effort to the Vikings.

This time, the stakes are higher, and Bridgewater knows it.

“Yeah, we’ve just got to go in and compete for one another. It’s an opportunity to go out there for guys like Tyreek (Hill), Melvin (Ingram), Xavien (Howard), Mike (Gesicki), (Zach) Sieler, Jevon Holland. Guys who this game means something to. I get an opportunity to go out there with them Sunday. I’m looking forward to it.”

When asked how he’s feeling after missing several games earlier this season with a knee injury, Bridgewater responded: “I’m cool. One day at a time still. Looking forward to this opportunity we have to get into the tournament.”

Several other key players are game-time decisions ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. New England, including starting left tackle Terron Armstead, fullback Alec Ingold, Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, and cornerback Xavien Howard.

The hope is that Armstead can play and — with a limited practice on Friday —Xavien Howard, too. Chubb, who left last week’s game vs. the Green Bay Packers, has not practiced yet this week. The same can be said for fullback Alec Ingold. Both players were spotted earlier in the week wearing casts on their hands.

Miami’s final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. the Patriots will release later today.

Which of these players are you most concerned with for Sunday’s matchup vs. the New England Patriots? Do you think the Dolphins can upset the Patriots on the road? How do you currently feel about the team after a disappointing month to the season? Let us know in the comments section below!