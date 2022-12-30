Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell shares what to expect with Teddy Bridgewater starting

Four straight losses have Miami’s playoff hopes resting in the right arm of eighth-year quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Tua Tagovailoa is not participating in practice as he deals with a concussion and the Dolphins have failed to score 21 points in three of the four last games. There is a lot on the line for a quarterback making just his second start of the season, but having weapons like Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill helps.

“There’s a lot of things that he does well,” Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell said of Bridgewater on Thursday. “I think first of all is the experience that he brings. That’s first and foremost. He’s been in a lot of locker rooms. He’s been in a lot of huddles. He knows a lot of offense.

“He has a lot of background, so it’s not like he needs a thousand reps of this specific thing because over time, he’s accumulated those reps and he’s seen a lot of things. So the things that we’re able to do with him, he’ll be able to diagnose the coverages, diagnose the looks that he’s getting from the opponent and he’ll be able to put himself in those positions because he has all those banked reps. He throws a great ball, he can throw a great deep ball. He’s an accurate passer. He has better movement skills than you think, so I’m excited to see him play.”

The Dolphins are headed north to play the New England Patriots on Sunday. Bill Belichick's defense surrenders 19.4 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NFL. Additionally, the Patriots rank third with 50 sacks in 15 games this season.

“I think you look at Teddy’s whole body of work. Teddy’s been in the NFL for a long time,” Bevell said. “He’s a cagey veteran player. He’s seen a lot of defenses. He’s played a lot of football, so I’m really excited about the things that he can bring to us. It’s really important that we do things that will help him be successful as well so I think there’s been a good collaborative effort, working together to make sure that he’s going to be able to be put in the best situation to help our offense be successful.

“But there’s a good history there of him playing really good football.”