Dolphins elevate two lineman from practice squad; 49ers add Elijah Mitchell to IR

The Miami Dolphins announced two practice squad elevations on Saturday as they prepare for their Week 13 contest against the San Francisco 49ers. The team will have offensive lineman James Empey and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm available for the game, adding depth to the line as starting tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson deal with injuries. Armstead is listed as doubtful for the game while Jackson has been ruled out.

Empey has been on the Dolphins’ practice squad since the start of the 2022 season. A four-year starter at BYU, Empey was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys this year.

Lamm signed with the Dolphins on Monday following the team’s win over the Houston Texans in Week 12. During that game, both Armstead and Jackson were injured, leading to the need to add a veteran lineman. Lamm originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed out of Appalachian State by the Texans in 2015. After four years, he moved to the Cleveland Browns, playing the 2019 and 2020 seasons with them. In 2021 he played for the Tennessee Titans and spent the 2022 training camp with the Detroit Lions. He has appeared in 86 games with 28 starts over his seven seasons in the league.

Also on Saturday, the 49ers announced they had moved running back Elijah Mitchell to the injured reserve list. Mitchell, who had already been ruled out of Sunday’s game, is dealing with a knee injury, described as an MCL sprain, he sustained in Week 12. This is the second IR stint for Mitchell this season, with a knee injury forcing him to miss Weeks 2 through 9. The move will keep Mitchell sidelined for at least four weeks, though the prognosis for his injury is likely in the six-to-eight-week range. The 49ers are likely hoping he is able to return for the playoffs.

The Dolphins and 49ers kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET tomorrow from Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium.