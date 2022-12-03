Phinsider Open Thread & Question Of The Day: Which 49ers player Would You Like To See On The Phins?

Our Miami Dolphins will travel west to California this week to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers, like the Dolphins, have good to great players throughout their roster on both sides of the ball. So with that in mind, tonight’s question is which 49ers player would you like to see on the current roster for our Miami Dolphins? Which Niners player do you think would have the greatest impact on or serve to fix a hole or glaring weakness on the Phins roster? Please tell us which player you would choose and why in the comment section below-

