McDaniel: Byron Jones won’t travel to San Francisco, remains focused on getting right

One of the unique storylines entering the 2022 season was the health of cornerback Byron Jones, who had surgery in March to address an ankle issue. The original expectation was for Jones to be ready for training camp, but the rehab process hasn’t been that simple.

As the Miami Dolphins enter Week 13, Jones is yet to suit up this season. With that being said, coach Mike McDaniel noted that he won’t travel to San Francisco with the team, but won’t yet rule out the veteran defensive back for the season.

“No, that wasn’t the plan,” McDaniel said of Jones flying west. “He’s focused on getting right … Just when you guys don’t expect it, that’s when you’ll see him.

“You know what? He actually told me he’s only going to come back when you guys stop asking me. So it’s kind of on you guys,” he joked.

While Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou played well in relief of the team’s injuries in the secondary, adding a physical presence like Jones to the secondary will only help Miami’s late-season playoff push.