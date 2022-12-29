Thursday Night Football Week 17 winners picks: Cowboys vs Titans

The 2022 NFL season has moved to the opening game of Week 17, bringing us to the final Thursday Night Football game of the year. Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tennessee Titans in a matchup that, on paper, should make for a great game. Injuries and the game having no impact on the Titans playoff chances given their need to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 may make this a tough watch, however.

While the Titans’ position in the NFL playoff picture leads to this game meaning nothing for them, the Cowboys still have a chance to win the NFC East and should be playing this game to keep the pressure on the Philadelphia Eagles. A Cowboys loss would eliminate them from the division title race.

Each week, our contributors here on The Phinsider make straight-up winner picks for each game on the NFL schedule. We run this pool from Week 1 through the Super Bowl, looking to see which of our writers can best predict results throughout the season.

In Week 16, James McKinney, CT Smith, and Josh Houtz all were 11-5 for the week. The other half of the contributors, Marek Brave, Kevin Nogle, and Jake Mendel were all 10-6.

Our updated overall standings for the season are:

James McKinney: 147-91-2

Marek Brave: 146-90-2

CT Smith: 139-98-2

Kevin Nogle: 137-101-2

Josh Houtz: 137-101-2

Jake Mendel: 130-108-2

Here are our Thursday picks for this week. The widget is brought to us by Tallysight. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.