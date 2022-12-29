Xavien Howard, Brandon Shell added to the injury report, six players miss practice for the second-straight day

The Miami Dolphins released Thursday’s practice report ahead of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots and it is looking like another CVS receipt.

The lengthy list includes six players who did not participate for the second straight day: Terron Armstead (Toe/Pec/Knee/Hip), Bradley Chubb (Ankle/Hand), River Cracraft (Calf), Eric Fisher (Calf), Alec Ingold (Thumb) and Tua Tagovailoa (Concussion).

“I think he’s dealing with a number of issues, and he’s working hard to get to a position where he can help us,” defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said of Chubb. “So I would say we’re in the day-to-day category there. Obviously there’s things that you can do to help certain situations if you’re limited with one hand, but I know he’s working hard to get back and we’ll kind of see where that falls at the end of the week.”

Xavien Howard and Brandon Shell were added to the injury report after fully practicing Wednesday. Howard, with a knee injury, and Shell, with a shoulder injury, were both limited. Clayton Fejedelem (Knee), Jaelan Phillips (Toe) and Eric Rowe (Quad/Knee) were each limited for the second-straight day.

Eight players didn’t participate in practice for the Patriots on Thursday, including DeVante Parker and Jonnu Smith, who are both dealing with concussions.

Damien Harris was excused from practice on Thursday for personal reasons after being limited on Wednesday and Adrian Phillips (Illness) did not participate.