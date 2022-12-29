Dolphins vs. Patriots game day coverage: Preview of Week 17- All our coverage in one place

The Miami Dolphins head out on the road in Week 17 to face the New England Patriots in the second half of the annual division home-and-home series.

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to complete the season sweep of the New England Patriots when the two teams meet in Week 17. After Miami won 20-7 in Week 1, the Dolphins can complete the season sweep for the second straight year over the Patriots and make it five wins in a row over New England. Both teams are hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win on Sunday afternoon.

Miami, 8-7 on the year, enters the week in the seventh-seed position and in control of their postseason path in the AFC playoff picture. With a win over the Patriots on Sunday and the New York Jets in Week 18, Miami will be locked into the postseason. They can also make the playoffs this week if they beat the Patriots and the Jets lose to the Seattle Seahawks. The Dolphins have a 60 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com, which jumps to 84 percent with a Week 17 victory.

The Dolphins will likely be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this weekend after he was diagnosed with his second concussion of the year this week. The injury occurred sometime during the team’s Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but the quarterback did not appear to show any symptoms during the game, but rather had issues come up on Monday morning. Miami is planning for Teddy Bridgewater to start against the Patriots, though Tagovailoa has not officially been ruled out as of Thursday.

New England has a 20 percent chance to make the postseason, with that jumping to 30 percent with a victory over the Dolphins. Pairing a win in Week 17 with a win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 would get New England into the playoffs while a loss to Miami will eliminate the Patriots from the playoffs.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are 3-point favorites as of Thursday morning, a change from the original opening where Miami was favored by 2.5 points - a swap due to the injury to Tagovailoa. The Dolphins are +130 on the moneyline while New England is -150. The point-total for the contest is 41.0 points.

Miami Dolphins (8-7) at New England Patriots (7-8)

2022 NFL Week 17

When: Sunday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET TV Coverage: CBS

CBS Broadcast Team: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn Dolphins Radio Network: WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper SiriusXM Channels: 133/382 (Dolphins); 82/227 (Patriots)

133/382 (Dolphins); 82/227 (Patriots) Streaming: Sling TV ; FuboTV ; Paramount+ (CBS Local)

; ; (CBS Local) SB Nation Patriots Coverage: Pats Pulpit | @PatsPulpit