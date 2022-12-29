Thursday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ Tennessee Titans Live Thread & Game Information

Week seventeen of the 2022 NFL season kicks off this evening with a matchup between the AFC and the NFC. The Dallas Cowboys travel this week to take on the Tennessee Titans. The Cowboys come into this week off a win over their divisional leaders the Philadelphia Eagles 40 to 34. Dallas currently holds the fifth spot in the NFCs playoff seeding, two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East with two games for each to still play. The Titans, who still hold onto a chance to sneak into the playoffs are currently in the midst of a five-game losing streak including a 14 to 19 loss to the Houston Texans last week. The Titans currently have an identical record to the Jacksonville Jaguars, their current divisional leader.

Dallas Cowboys (11-4) 2nd NFC East @ Tennessee Titans (7-8) 2nd AFC South