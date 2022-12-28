Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle react to the news of Tua Tagovailoa entering concussion protocol

Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Tagovailoa was placed in concussion protocol after a heavy hit against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, which makes this the second time Miami’s quarterback entered the protocol this season.

Players on the Miami Dolphins met with the media on Wednesday, the first time since the news of Tagovailoa’s concussion surfaced.

“It’s tough, man,” receiver Jaylen Waddle said of Tagovailoa’s injury. “But he’s a competitor. He’s going to be around throughout the week helping us out and getting us ready for the game. But it’s definitely tough.

“It’s a violent game. It kind of comes with the game though. It’s something that we’ve got to deal with long term, but that’s – sadly, it’s part of our game. It’s physical. We’re going to war each and every week. Concussions are definitely something serious, but it’s a part of the game.”

Tagovailoa finished the game last Sunday and met with doctors on Monday before being officially diagnosed with a concussion.

“Well, I kind of heard the news late. And I’m going to say this – as a person, I don’t want anybody to ever experience anything like that because it sucks,” Tyreek Hill said. “I’ve never had a concussion in my life. So I mean, I don’t know how Tua is feeling. I can’t sit here and say how he’s feeling. But as a player, I was able to play for I feel like one of the greatest head coaches of all time, and his mindset is always next man up. That’s Andy Reid.

“It doesn’t matter who went down – myself or whoever went down. It’s always next man up. That’s why we got GMs to bring in some of the best talent in the league. They got a job and we got a job.”

McDaniel noted that Tagovailoa is in the building but the team is preparing for Sunday’s game with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback.

“Football still means something to the guys in this locker room and the guys that are going out there Sunday,” Bridgewater said of the opportunity to start. “For the guys that are giving it their all, it means a lot. I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

While Tagovailoa won't be on the field against the New England Patriots, Waddle is confident he will continue helping the team.

“Yeah, ‘Uce’ [Tua Tagovailoa] is doing good,” Waddle said. “He’s in good spirits around, being himself, helping us. He’s going to help us throughout the week, get our minds right and just trying to move on and try to go out there and compete.”