Miami’s streaky season hasn’t stopped Tyreek Hill from remaining a top-tier wide receiver

If you’re a fan of the Miami Dolphins, odds are that you remember where you were on March 23, when it was announced that Tyreek Hill was on the trade block.

That would mean you also remember when the star receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs chose to join the Dolphins, instead of the New York Jets, just hours after the initial report.

Hill signed a four-year extension after joining the team and is now two games from finishing his first season in aqua and orange. Despite Miami’s previous three-game losing streak and current four-game losing streak, Hill has remained one of the league’s greatest receiving threats.

“The vibe is good. Everything’s good, man,” Hill said, despite recent struggles. “I just feel like we just got to continue doing what we’re doing and just finish games. Leaders got to lead, leaders got to make plays. So all the guys you see with that big C on their chest, we just got to make a few more big plays for this team.

“We already know what we got to do, which is make plays and just win football games. The NFL (is) tough. It doesn’t matter who you play. It doesn’t matter what the record shows on a team. It doesn’t matter. Because at the end of the day, you’re going against professional athletes who get paid just like you get paid.”

Justin Jefferson leads the league with 123 receptions and 1,756 yards for the Minnesota Vikings, but Hill is just behind him in both categories with 1,632 receiving yards on 113 receptions. Additionally, Hill ranks 11th in the league with seven touchdowns and is the league’s top-graded wide receiver with a grade of 92.5, according to ProFootballFocus.

Miami will need HIll, and Jaylen Waddle, to continue their record-setting pace with Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol for the second time this season.

“Every time you go out there, it’s an opportunity just to learn different things about your teammates and yourself,” said Teddy Bridgewater, who will start for Miami against the New England Patriots on Sunday. “That’s pretty much it. We practice throughout the week. We throw routes on air. You get a good feel for the guys. You just want to apply it to the games.

“We’ve just got to go in and compete for one another. It’s an opportunity to go out there for guys like Tyreek (Hill), Melvin (Ingram), Xavien (Howard), Mike (Gesicki), (Zach) Sieler, Jevon Holland. Guys who this game means something to. I get an opportunity to go out there with them Sunday. I’m looking forward to it.”