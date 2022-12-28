Our Miami Dolphins will enter week seventeen on a bad note. Not only has the team lost four games in a row but starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been lost at least for this week's game against the New England Patriots. What once looked like a sure path to the playoffs for the Phins is now something that the team will have to go out and fight to get.

As we are facing off against the New England Patriots we once again have our weekly question of which Pats player would you like on this current Dolphins roster? Tell us which player you would take from their roster and place on our roster that could either help this team in a great way or perhaps fill a glaring hole on the roster.

Please tell us which player you would choose and why in the comment section below-

