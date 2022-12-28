Concussion confirmed for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

During his media availability on Wednesday, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did indeed suffer a concussion during the Dolphins’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

Although neither team doctors nor independent neurological consultants initially flagged Tagovailoa for an evaluation on Sunday, McDaniel had some questions about “consistency of things [he studies] daily on tape” when it came to the third year quarterback, and thus encouraged Tagovailoa to get checked out by doctors. The doctors then placed the player in concussion protocol.

When asked what it’s like to see Tagovailoa go through the concussion process again, McDaniel had a one word answer — “Terrible,” he said.

The Dolphins will now operate as if quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start for the team this Sunday against the New England Patriots on the road. When asked about Tua’s availability for the rest of the season, McDaniel intimated that this process will be taken one day at a time and that the main focus is on Tua’s longterm health and safety.

“This is a private time for him to focus on his health. This is a human being. His health is the first and only priority,” said the coach.

This is the second confirmed concussion for Tua Tagovailoa this season — the first coming during Miami’s road tilt in Cincinnati in week four on September 29th — however, this is the third time Tagovailoa has been evaluated for a concussion after hitting his head in week three against the Buffalo Bills.

We will continue to monitor this story as it develops and will provide updates as they are made available.