Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 16

I sense there’s something in the wind

That feels like tragedy’s at hand

Can’t shake this feeling that I have

The worst is just around the bend

— Sally’s Song, The Nightmare Before Christmas

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas always looks as a Dolphins fan

It’s beginning to look a lot like the Fins

Won’t make the playoffs

They’ve now lost four games in a row

Even though we all know

They should have won, their schedule’s pretty soft

It’s beginning to look a lot like the Fins

I have grown to loathe

Control their own destiny

Then flop on their face, you see

That’s the way she goes

A team that can play the same way each Sunday

Is the wish of all of us fans

To melt in the lights every meaningful night

Is making everyone wan

It’s becoming just too much for my brain to withstand

It’s beginning to look a lot like the Fins

Will reap what they’ve sown

Buying players like it’s the year

For a Superbowl to be here

Leaves a future on loan

Sunday was a Silent Night for Tua supporters

Silent night

Lonely night

Dolphins lose

In the lights

Of a prime time match in December

Tua’s three picks were the game ender

Tua threw it to Green Bay

Tua threw it away

Silent night

Not his night

He must learn

To improvise

A timing system with no timing sucks

Extending plays will make you big bucks

Call some audibles please

Change the play just for me

Silent night

Bummer night

Two minutes

To win it

No timeouts, in position to shut

All of the mouths of his critics, but

Instead he was a goat

Not the GOAT, just a goat

Up On the Housetop, the defense does what it can

Outside playing football in the cold

This Dolphins defense is old

Could have used Needham and both the Jones’

To not leave Kohou back there alone

Catch the ball

X catch the ball

Oh my God

X CATCH THE BALL

Can’t get to Rodgers or make a pick

Grabbed the wrong Chubb, shoulda gone for Nick

In the middle of the Fin’s D line

Wilkins is having a grand old time

Blowing up run plays and batting balls

If only that was true for them all

It’s 4th, so

Green Bay will go

4th and Goal

Green Bay will go

Out of my eye runs a single tear

Josh Boyer probs will be gone next year

Do You Hear What I Hear? It sounds like another late season collapse

Said my friends as they watched the game with me

Do you hear what I hear?

Blowing leads, failing little things

Sadness is what I hear

Special teams

Playing terribly

And wasting some timeouts early

Always wasting timeouts early

Said my talking dog looking up at me

Do you see what I see?

Why yes, talking dog, talking normally

I do see what you see

Marcedes Lewis on the screen

His last catch in 2003

He was born in 1913

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer might not be the only guy glowing red after the year’s end

(It could be MM and his hot seat? You got that, right? Shut up. It’s Christmas.)

You know Flores and Philbin and Wannstedt and Saban

Gase and Sparano and Campbell and Cameron

But do you recall

The most best haired Fins coach of all?

Little Mikey McDaniel

Has some very shiny toys

And if you didn’t know it

You’d think they’re the only boys

On the Miami Dolphins

When the plays are third and short

He doesn’t let his QB

Scout the D and then abort

On this foggy Christmas Eve

His toys came to play

Jaylen and Tyreek were great

The rest fell right out the gate

Miami needs more coaches

Who can help with calling plays

Little Mikey McDaniel

Needs to learn from this today

Did the Dolphins ruin your entire holiday? It’s just a game, Focker. Here’s to ‘new year, new Dolphins’. Or just the Dolphins from the beginning of this year. You know; something better. Throw a tantrum in the comments below.