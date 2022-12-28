Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses low hit on Bengals’ Eli Apple - Pats Pulpit

Jones addressed the play and explained that there was no intent to injuring Apple.





Mike White cleared to start for New York Jets Week 17 against Seattle Seahawks - Gang Green Nation

The Jets will get their quarterback back in the lineup when they travel to Seattle for their Week 17 games against the Seahawks. Mike White, who has missed the last two games with a rib injury, has...





AFC East standings: Bills clinch division; Pats, Jets, Fins chase playoffs - Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo has punched its playoff ticket, and the rest of the AFC East seeks to follow suit in the final two weeks of the season

AFC NORTH:

Staff Reactions to the Ravens’ 17-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons - Baltimore Beatdown

Beatdown staff give their reactions to the Ravens’ 10th victory this season





The Steelers had to win Saturday night vs. the Raiders for Franco Harris - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers had to come through for Franco Harris on Saturday night, and they did in the end.





The good, the bad and the ugly in Bengals’ 22-18 win over Patriots - Cincy Jungle

What started out as a dominant performance quickly turned into a near-loss for the Bengals.





Browns should rest Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and others last two weeks - Dawgs By Nature

Won’t be a popular decision but a right one

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Accidentally Defeat Tennessee Titans - Battle Red Blog

Teams gets "strong" at the wrong time...





Titans-Cowboys Monday Injury Report: Setting Expectations - Music City Miracles

Tennessee’s first injury report of the week is lengthy





The Jaguars are in first place in the AFC South - Big Cat Country

Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season really couldn’t have gone any better for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They started the week by beating the New York Jets, 19-3, on Thursday Night Football. Trevor...





Knee-jerk Reactions: Colts Fall to 4-10-1 After Losing 20-3 Against Chargers on Monday Night Football - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts are now 4-10-1 on the 2022 season after a 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos have fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett - Mile High Report

It had to happen. The Denver Broncos have fired Nathaniel Hackett as the head coach of their franchise.





Chargers-Colts Recap: Bolts clinch playoff berth after 20-3 win over Indy - Bolts From The Blue

Justin Herbert is a playoff quarterback after Chargers win over Colts





Raiders: Winners and losers against Steelers in Week 16 - Silver And Black Pride

We look at winners and losers for the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 16 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers





Chiefs Playoff Picture: in Week 17, three teams fight for the AFC’s bye - Arrowhead Pride

Let’s show how the Chiefs’ postseason possibilities line up following Week 16’s NFL action.

NFC EAST:

NFC playoff picture, Week 17: Giants aim for clinching party Sunday at MetLife Stadium - Big Blue View

Giants will reach playoffs for first time since 2016 with a victory, but can still get in even if they lose





More bad injury news for the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation

When it rains, it pours.





How Cowboys Mike McCarthy and staff almost blew the win over the Eagles - Blogging The Boys

Mike McCarthy nearly blew this one, and here is how.





Chase Young plays more snaps than his coaches planned in his 2022 debut - Hogs Haven

Chase Young was expected to be on a very limited snap count against the 49ers. Young stated that he felt good though, and ultimately played 30 snaps in his debut.

NFC NORTH:

Week 17 Odds: Packers open as 3.5-point favorites vs Vikings - Acme Packing Company

The playoffs are in sight and Green Bay is in a near win-or-go-home situation.





Detroit Lions had a bad Christmas for playoff odds, NFL Draft order - Pride Of Detroit

After getting a lot of help in the playoff race on Saturday, Sunday’s results were all bad for the Detroit Lions.





10 Bears Takes: 8th straight loss, closer to the No. 1 overall pick, and more - Windy City Gridiron

Despite another hard-fought effort, the Chicago Bears dropped their eighth straight game in Soldier Field on Christmas Eve. With just two games left in the season, we’re still finding reasons to watch this team in a three-win season.





Jeffersonwatch: Slightly ahead of 2,000-yard pace - Daily Norseman

He’s got a real shot at it

NFC SOUTH:

My Christmas present to Pete Carmichael and Dennis Allen - Canal Street Chronicles

Here are seven free-of-charge plays to add to our playbook.





Falcons finally get glimpse at what Desmond Ridder could become - The Falcoholic

Maybe the team’s future at QB ain’t so grim.





The Panthers have signed Josh Norman to the practice squad - Cat Scratch Reader

Another face from the past could be coming home this week.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Pull Off Christmas Miracle - Bucs Nation

Bucs score 13 unanswered points to beat the Cardinals 19-16 in overtime

NFC WEST:

49ers News: Kyle Shanahan says he hasn’t thought about the quarterback situation next year - Niners Nation

Kyle Shanahan says he hasn’t thought about the 49ers starting QB in 2023





Budda Baker to miss final two games after fracturing shoulder in loss to Bucs - Revenge of the Birds

The hits keep coming for the Arizona Cardinals, just not in a good way.

A day after their latest blown lead that led to an overtime loss, the Cardinals suffered an even bigger loss as Budda Baker...





NFC Playoff Picture: Seahawks playoff chances take a hit with Packers win over Dolphins - Field Gulls

Tua just got intercepted again.





Yes, Sean McVay is still elite after ruining Broncos Christmas - Turf Show Times

McVay called his best game of the season in 51-14 blowout