Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses low hit on Bengals’ Eli Apple - Pats Pulpit
Jones addressed the play and explained that there was no intent to injuring Apple.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Mike White cleared to start for New York Jets Week 17 against Seattle Seahawks - Gang Green Nation
The Jets will get their quarterback back in the lineup when they travel to Seattle for their Week 17 games against the Seahawks. Mike White, who has missed the last two games with a rib injury, has...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
AFC East standings: Bills clinch division; Pats, Jets, Fins chase playoffs - Buffalo Rumblings
Buffalo has punched its playoff ticket, and the rest of the AFC East seeks to follow suit in the final two weeks of the season
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Staff Reactions to the Ravens’ 17-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons - Baltimore Beatdown
Beatdown staff give their reactions to the Ravens’ 10th victory this season
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers had to win Saturday night vs. the Raiders for Franco Harris - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers had to come through for Franco Harris on Saturday night, and they did in the end.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
The good, the bad and the ugly in Bengals’ 22-18 win over Patriots - Cincy Jungle
What started out as a dominant performance quickly turned into a near-loss for the Bengals.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns should rest Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and others last two weeks - Dawgs By Nature
Won’t be a popular decision but a right one
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Accidentally Defeat Tennessee Titans - Battle Red Blog
Teams gets "strong" at the wrong time...
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans-Cowboys Monday Injury Report: Setting Expectations - Music City Miracles
Tennessee’s first injury report of the week is lengthy
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
The Jaguars are in first place in the AFC South - Big Cat Country
Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season really couldn’t have gone any better for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
They started the week by beating the New York Jets, 19-3, on Thursday Night Football. Trevor...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Knee-jerk Reactions: Colts Fall to 4-10-1 After Losing 20-3 Against Chargers on Monday Night Football - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts are now 4-10-1 on the 2022 season after a 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos have fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett - Mile High Report
It had to happen. The Denver Broncos have fired Nathaniel Hackett as the head coach of their franchise.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers-Colts Recap: Bolts clinch playoff berth after 20-3 win over Indy - Bolts From The Blue
Justin Herbert is a playoff quarterback after Chargers win over Colts
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders: Winners and losers against Steelers in Week 16 - Silver And Black Pride
We look at winners and losers for the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 16 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs Playoff Picture: in Week 17, three teams fight for the AFC’s bye - Arrowhead Pride
Let’s show how the Chiefs’ postseason possibilities line up following Week 16’s NFL action.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
NFC playoff picture, Week 17: Giants aim for clinching party Sunday at MetLife Stadium - Big Blue View
Giants will reach playoffs for first time since 2016 with a victory, but can still get in even if they lose
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
More bad injury news for the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation
When it rains, it pours.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
How Cowboys Mike McCarthy and staff almost blew the win over the Eagles - Blogging The Boys
Mike McCarthy nearly blew this one, and here is how.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Chase Young plays more snaps than his coaches planned in his 2022 debut - Hogs Haven
Chase Young was expected to be on a very limited snap count against the 49ers. Young stated that he felt good though, and ultimately played 30 snaps in his debut.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Week 17 Odds: Packers open as 3.5-point favorites vs Vikings - Acme Packing Company
The playoffs are in sight and Green Bay is in a near win-or-go-home situation.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions had a bad Christmas for playoff odds, NFL Draft order - Pride Of Detroit
After getting a lot of help in the playoff race on Saturday, Sunday’s results were all bad for the Detroit Lions.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Bears Takes: 8th straight loss, closer to the No. 1 overall pick, and more - Windy City Gridiron
Despite another hard-fought effort, the Chicago Bears dropped their eighth straight game in Soldier Field on Christmas Eve. With just two games left in the season, we’re still finding reasons to watch this team in a three-win season.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Jeffersonwatch: Slightly ahead of 2,000-yard pace - Daily Norseman
He’s got a real shot at it
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
My Christmas present to Pete Carmichael and Dennis Allen - Canal Street Chronicles
Here are seven free-of-charge plays to add to our playbook.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons finally get glimpse at what Desmond Ridder could become - The Falcoholic
Maybe the team’s future at QB ain’t so grim.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Panthers have signed Josh Norman to the practice squad - Cat Scratch Reader
Another face from the past could be coming home this week.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Pull Off Christmas Miracle - Bucs Nation
Bucs score 13 unanswered points to beat the Cardinals 19-16 in overtime
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers News: Kyle Shanahan says he hasn’t thought about the quarterback situation next year - Niners Nation
Kyle Shanahan says he hasn’t thought about the 49ers starting QB in 2023
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Budda Baker to miss final two games after fracturing shoulder in loss to Bucs - Revenge of the Birds
The hits keep coming for the Arizona Cardinals, just not in a good way.
A day after their latest blown lead that led to an overtime loss, the Cardinals suffered an even bigger loss as Budda Baker...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
NFC Playoff Picture: Seahawks playoff chances take a hit with Packers win over Dolphins - Field Gulls
Tua just got intercepted again.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Yes, Sean McVay is still elite after ruining Broncos Christmas - Turf Show Times
McVay called his best game of the season in 51-14 blowout
