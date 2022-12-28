How are fans feeling as Dolphins loses four straight? Week 17 SB Nation Reacts fan confidence poll

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Miami Dolphins lost their fourth straight game this past Sunday, dropping their Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers 26-20. The loss drops them to 8-7 on the season and brings more competition into play for a possible AFC playoff picture position this year They still control their own path into the postseason, with wins in Weeks 17 and 18 locking them into the playoffs. They can also clinch this weekend, with a win over the New England Patriots and a loss by the New York Jets, but four-straight losses are not reassuring for a fan base.

Add in Monday’s news that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed in the league’s concussion protocol, and things are not exactly going to the Dolphins’ way right now. How are the fans feeling about the team? After rebounding to 77 percent of the fans feeling Miami is headed in the right direction last week, will that number tumble this week, even with a playoff berth potentially clinched by the end of the weekend?

