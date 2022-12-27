Dolphins activate Liam Eichenberg off IR, place Myles Gaskin on reserve list

The Miami Dolphins announced a pair of roster moves on Tuesday, including one that could provide a boost to their offensive line heading into the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season. The team has activated offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg off the injured reserve list, bringing back their starting left guard, but they could now look to use him as depth as Robert Jones has played well in Eichenberg’s absence.

Eichenberg has missed six games as he dealt with a knee injury. It initially was feared to be a major injury, likely costing Eichenberg at least the remainder of the season, but further testing showed he might be able to return before the end of the season after a sprained MCL fully healed. He was originally placed on IR following the team’s win over the Detroit Lions in Week 8. The team designated him for return on December 7, starting the 21-day clock to either activate the tackle or keep him on IR for the remainder of the year. Today marked the final day Miami had to make that decision.

To make roster space for Eichenberg’s return, the Dolphins placed running back Myles Gaskin on injured reserve. Miami’s 2021 starting running back who has been relegated to a depth option this year, Gaskin missed the team’s Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers with an illness. He would be eligible to return in the AFC Championship game should the Dolphins qualify for the playoffs and advance that far.

Gaskin has 10 carries for 26 yards this year, appearing in four games. The team has relied primarily on Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, Jr., and has often elected to have Salvon Ahmed as third option at running back this year.