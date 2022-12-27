By now there is probably not an NFL fan alive that is not aware that the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is again in concussion protocols. The cries from the media are that Tua should hang it up for the remainder of the season (which in all honesty might be the wise decision for his health) or even for good. Either way, the Dolphins are likely to go into next week without our starting quarterback and perhaps beyond.

So tonight’s question is do you think this team as currently constructed can continue to win and get into the playoffs if Tua Tagovailoa remains on the sideline? If you think they can still win who is it that would have to step up beside one of the backup quarterbacks?

Give us your thoughts below on this team going forward without Tua for however long that may last-

