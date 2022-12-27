Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Sixteen | He’s Fast — Really Fast

Though Sunday’s Christmas day game didn’t go as planned — and let’s be honest, nothing has gone particularly well for the Dolphins during their four game skid — Jaylen Waddle was one of the few bright spots from Miami’s defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

Miami Dolphins Week Sixteen MVP - Jaylen Waddle

In unseasonably cold temperatures at Hard Rock Stadium, the man nicknamed the Penguin was in his element to the tune of five receptions for 143 yards, including an 84-yard catch and run receiving touchdown.

Although he gets compared to the flightless bird because of how closely his touchdown celebration resembles a penguin’s walk on land, Waddle’s speed on the field is more akin to a penguin’s swift movements underwater.

On his 84 yard touchdown grab, Waddle reached a top speed of 21.68 miles per hour, good for the sixth fastest recorded time of any ball carrier this season according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

The 1995 Detroit Lions have the NFL’s most prolific wide receiver tandem for a single season in the league’s history — racking up 3,174 yards between Herman Moore and Brett Perriman.

Between Tyreek Hill’s 1,632 yards and Jaylen Waddle’s 1,260 yards, Miami’s duo needs to average 141 yards between the two of them through the season’s final two regular season games to overtake Moore and Perriman for the most ever by two receivers on the same team in the same season. Can they do it?

MVP TRACKER

Week One - DB Kader Kohou

Week Two - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Three - S Jevon Holland

Week Four - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Five - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Six - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Seven - DB Noah Igbinoghene

Week Eight - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Nine - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Ten - RB Jeff Wilson

Week Eleven - BYE

Week Twelve - EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Week Thirteen - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Fourteen - DT Christian Wilkins

Week Fifteen - EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Week Sixteen - WR Jaylen Waddle