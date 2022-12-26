 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol

Filed under:

Miami’s offense disappears in the fourth quarter

The team has scored one fourth-quarter touchdown in the last five games.

By Jake Mendel
/ new
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami’s offense leads the league with an average of 8.5 yards per pass attempt, which makes sense with receivers like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the team.

The Dolphins can score from any point of the field — unless it happens to be the fourth quarter. The Minnesota Vikings lead the league with an average of 9.9 points in the final frame. Miami scored a single fourth-quarter touchdown in the last five games and now ranks No. 28 in with an average of 4.7 fourth-quarter points.

The team completed a fourth-quarter comeback against the Baltimore Ravens with 28 points, but that magic has disappeared for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and company.

In general, the offense was held scoreless in the fourth quarter eight times this season, a trend that helps explain Miami’s four-game losing streak.

With that being said, the team’s playoff hopes are alive but Miami may have to face the New England Patriots without Tagovailoa, who was placed in concussion protocol on Monday.

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...