Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers @ Indianapolis Colts Live Thread & Game Information

Week sixteen of the 2022 NFL schedule wraps up this evening with the Monday Night Football showdown between the AFC West and the AFC South. The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to Indiana this week to take on the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts enter the week already out of the running for the playoffs, looking to play spoilers from here on out. The Chargers come into the week squarely in the playoff hunt sitting in the sixth overall spot. Win or lose the Chargers will hold onto the sixth spot after this evening's game but a loss would further open the door for the few teams that are one game out of the playoffs at this point.

Please use this evening’s live game thread to discuss the MNF game as well as any other NFL action/news from this past weekend and as always our very own Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) 2nd AFC West @ Indianapolis Colts (4-9-2) 3rd AFC South