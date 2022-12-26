Chargers at Colts winners picks for Monday Night Football Week 16

The NFL’s Week 16 schedule comes to a close tonight as the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. The Chargers come into tonight’s game having won their last two games and sitting at 8-6 on the season while the Colts have lost four in a row and are 4-9-1 for the year. As we are getting closer and closer to the end of the regular season, each game seems to have some impact on the playoffs.

In the AFC playoff picture, tonight’s game has big implications. While the Colts have already been eliminated from postseason contention, being knocked out this week when the Jacksonville Jaguars won, the Chargers are sitting on the verge of clinching a spot in the postseason. Entering the week, Los Angeles needed several things to happen, including the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and New York Jets all losing. With all three of those results coming to fruition, the Chargers now just need to win tonight’s game to lock themselves into the postseason this year.

Tonight’s game will air on ESPN. There is no Manning-cast this week, with the brothers off until ESPN’s wild-card playoff broadcast.

As we do with every game between Week 1 and the Super Bowl, our contributors have picked the winner for tonight’s game. We primarily focus on the straight-up/moneyline winner for our pool, though you can check out any picks made against the spread or for the over/under point total as well. Everything is in the widget below.

Through yesterday’s games, Week 16 has been a good one for our group. James McKinney, CT Smith, Josh Houtz, and Jake Mendel all have 10-5 marks so far for the week, while Marek Brave and Kevin Nogle are both 9-6.

On to tonight’s picks. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. Our friends at Tallysight provide us with the picks graphics used below.

Here are our Week 16 Monday Night Football picks:

And, since we are now at the end of Week 16, let’s bring together the entire group of picks for this week: