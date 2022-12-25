Packers vs. Dolphins inactive players Week 16: David Bakhtiari unavailable, Terron Armstead set to play

The Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers kick off a Christmas Day tripleheader for the NFL as Week 16 continues. Miami returns home after a three-game road trip that saw them lose all three games, needing to find their rhythm and get back to winning football as the NFL playoff picture comes more and more into focus. Green Bay has won their last two games, but are on the verge of being eliminated from postseason consideration unless they continue to pull off victories down the stretch.

As the teams close in on kickoff, they both have released their inactive players lists for the game. The Packers inactive list is headlined by tackle David Bakhtiari, who was listed as doubtful on the final injury report on Friday as he deals with knee and abdominal problems. Green Bay will also be without cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, linebacker Jonathan Garvin, tackle Caleb Jones, and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.

Miami ruled out running back Myles Gaskin, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, wide receiver Erik Euzkanma, quarterback Skylar Thompson, tackle Eric Fisher, tight end Tanner Conner, and wide receiver River Cracraft. Both Fisher and Cracraft had been listed as doubtful on the injury report, with both players dealing with calf injuries.

The Dolphins will have quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was inactive the last three weeks, back as the team’s primary backup behind starter Tua Tagovailoa. They also will have running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., active for the game, pairing him with Raheem Mostert to give Miami a potentially potent running attack - assuming the team decides to use them, something that has not always been a focal point for the Dolphins this year.

Kickoff for the Packers at Dolphisn game is at 1 p.m. ET today.