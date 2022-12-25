Sunday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Arizona Cardinals Live Thread & Game Information

Week sixteens Sunday slate of games end with an NFC showdown. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel west to Arizona this week to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Tampa Bay enters the week leading their division even with their sub .500 record, making them the current fourth seed in the NFCs playoff seedings. The Bucs will need to continue to win to hold onto their slim lead in their division. At the beginning of today the Buccaneers are only a half a game over both the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints for the NFC South lead.

The Arizona Cardinals come into the game as the third place team in their division and already out of the playoffs for this season. The Cardinals are expected to have a major turnover in this upcoming offseason from the head coach on down meaning that the Cardinals might only be playing to show the ownership and team management that they deserve to still hold a place on their future roster.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) 1st NFC South @ Arizona Cardinals (4-10) 3rd NFC West