Green Bay Packers @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

After a horrible three-game run of road games that saw our Miami Dolphins drop all three the Dolphins finally return home today for a Christmas day game. Today’s opponent, the Green Bay Packers, has won two games in a row and will be hoping to make it three in a row with an upset over the Dolphins today. The Packers are holding onto their playoff hopes by a thread with their 6 and 8 record and must leave south Florida today with a win to have any hopes of still slipping in.

The Dolphins, who looked terrible in their two games on the west coast seemed to have a bit of a bounce back in overall play last week in a cold and sometimes snowy game against the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo but still managed to drop the game. The Bills were able to secure a three-point win with a field goal in the final seconds of the game. As they say, there are no moral victories and the Dolphins need a true bounce back this week with a win. Miami has three games on the schedule left to get things going in the right direction on both sides of the ball as they head toward the playoffs.

Please use this thread to discuss today's game between your Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do in any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on sharing, requesting, or even discussing illegal game streams. Doing so can cost you a warning or a complete banning from the entire platform.

Green Bay Packers (6-8) 3rd NFC North @ Miami Dolphins (8-6) 2nd AFC East