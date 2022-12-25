Dolphins vs. Packers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Miami Dolphins have returned home for Christmas, the first time playing at Hard Rock Stadium since their Week 12 win over the Houston Texans. Since that game, they lost at the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins hope that being home for the holidays as they face the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 ends the losing streak and sets them up for a potential playoff-clinching Week 17 game against the New England Patriots.

The Packers come into Sunday’s game having won their last two games, but still sitting two-games under .500 on the year and barely holding on to a shot at the playoffs. The Washington Commanders loss on Saturday ensured the Packers would make it to Week 17 with their slim shot at the postseason intact. It will take a ton of work for the Packers, who are currently 10th in the NFC playoff picture, to make it to the postseason, and they essentially need a win today to have any realistic chance.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are seventh in the AFC playoff picture and control their own path to the postseason. A berth in the tournament is locked up with two wins in the final three games for the Dolphins, while one win can get them there with some help.

How will Miami fare against the Packers? Can they put the past three games, and the losses that came with them, in the rearview mirror, forgotten as they move into the championship tournament?

The Dolphins are listed as 3.5-point favorites as of Sunday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total score is set at 49.5 points.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Green Bay Packers (6-8) vs. Miami Dolphins (8-6)

2022 NFL Season Week 16

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Dec. 25, 2022

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

FOX (National broadcast)

Who is the broadcast team?

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

How can I stream the game?

Sling TV

FuboTV

FOX Sports

NFL+ (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

SiriusXM channels: 88 (National), 82/226 (Packers), 83/225 (Dolphins)

Who will broadcast the game on national radio?

J.P. Shadrick, Derek Rackley

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

Land Clark (Referee); Paul King (Umpire); Tom Stephan (Down Judge); Brian Bolinger (Line Judge); Michael Banks (Field Judge); Dominique Pender (Side Judge); Greg Meyer (Back Judge); Randy Campbell (Replay Official); Desiree Abrams (Replay Assistant)

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -3.5

O/U: 49.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: None.

Doubtful: Tackle David Bakhtiari - knee/abdomen (Packers); Wide receiver River Cracraft - calf (Dolphins); Tackle Eric Fisher - calf (Dolphins

Questionable: Running back Myles Gaskin - illness (Dolphins); Tackle Terron Armstead - toe/pec/knee (Dolphins); Linebacker Bradley Chubb - knee (Dolphins); Linebacker Jaelan Phillips - toe (Dolphins); Safety Eric Rowe - hamstring (Dolphins); Running back Jeff Wilson, Jr. - hip (Dolphins)

Were there any practice squad players elevated for this game?

Packers - None

Dolphins - Tackle Kendall Lamm (second elevation); Wide receiver Braylon Sanders (third elevation)

Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.

Miami elevation tracker 2022:

Larnel Coleman, offensive tackle - 3 elevations (Weeks 2-4) - Signed with the Carolina Panthers on 10/25/22

on 10/25/22 River Cracraft, wide receiver - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 4

Verone McKinley III, safety - 3 elevations (Weeks 1, 7-8) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 10

Braylon Sanders, wide receiver - 3 elevations (Weeks 8, 15-16)

Kion Smith, offensive lineman - 3 elevations (Weeks 6, 9-10)

Kendall Lamm, tackle - 2 elevations (Week 13, 16)

Brandon Shell, offensive lineman - 2 elevations (Week 5-6) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 7

James Empey, offensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 13)

Ben Stille, defensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 7) - Signed with the Cleveland Browns on 11/15/22

on 11/15/22 Freddie Swain, wide receiver - 1 elevation (Week 14)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Cloudy, 53°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 10-5 (regular season)

Who won most recently?

Packers 31-12 at Green Bay, 11/11/18 (2018 Week 10)

Who won most recently at site?

Packers 27-24 at Miami, 10/12/14 (2014 Week 6)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Matt LaFleur (0-0 vs. Dolphins)

Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Packers)

