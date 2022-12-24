Dolphins elevate Lamm, Sanders for Sunday versus Packers

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday afternoon the elevation of offensive tackle Kendall Lamm and wide receiver Braylon Sanders from the team’s practice squad. Both players will be available for the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday when the Dolphins host the Green Bay Packers and will provide depth at positions with injury concerns heading into the week.

Miami listed two players as doubtful on Friday’s injury report, offensive tackle Eric Fisher and wide receiver River Cracraft, both with calf injuries. Lamm and Sanders provide insurance should either or both active-roster players not be able to play tomorrow.

This marks the second elevation this season for Lamm, who was also available, but did not play, in Week 13 when the Dolphins faced the San Francisco 49ers. Lamm joined the Dolphins at the end of November. He began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans, signed out of Appalachian State in 2015. He has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans, as well as having a training camp stint this year with the Detroit Lions.

Miami has previously elevated Sanders twice, last week against the Buffalo Bills and back in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions. He joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent this year out of Mississippi. He caught two passes for 17 yards against the Lions in his NFL debut and was targeted once last week but did not record a reception.

Teams are allowed to elevate two players per week from their practice squad, making them eligible to be among the 46 players who can appear in that week’s game. An individual player can be elevated three times per season. With Sanders now reaching the three-game limit, if Miami wants to use him again this year, they will have to sign him to the standard 53-man roster.

Miami kicks off against the Packers at 1 p.m. ET tomorrow from Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium.