After the Snap Podcast with Blake Ferguson, Reid Ferguson ep 2: Reid previews Bills vs. Bears, Packers vs. Dolphins

Last week, we announced the debut of the After the Snap Podcast, a weekly show featuring Miami Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson and his brother, Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson. The brothers take some time each week to talk their upcoming games, have some brotherly fun, and just talk about their lives. Episode two shook up the format when it released Friday night.

That shake up was simply that Blake could not make the show this week. He was out adding another animal to his household, leaving Reid to handle he hosting duties on his own. Reid previewed both the Bills game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday and the Dolphins’ Christmas Day contest against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. He also took a look at some of the Christmas traditions and gift giving ideas he has, as well as announced he is having another daughter. He then talked about the “Ferguson Bowl” last week when the Bills beat the Dolphins - including Blake making sure Reid stressed defensive lineman Zach Sieler trash-talked with Reid all game.

We uploaded this week’s episode to the Phinsider Podcast Network, so you can check it out wherever you download Phinsider Radio and The Blowhole. You can also watch the episode below. Make sure you head over to the YouTube channel for Buffalo Rumblings to subscribe to get notifications whenever an episode is scheduled.

We are so excited about this opportunity to feature Blake and Reid here on The Phinsider and over on Buffalo Rumblings. This is a unique situation where two brothers are in the league on division rivals and are putting together a podcast - and we get to bring it to you.

The podcast is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza, up in Buffalo. If you are on there this weekend, check them out. And, they do local and nationwide shipping. You can order from them online at picassospizza.net.