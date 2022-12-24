Saturday Night/Christmas Eve Football: Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers Live Thread & Game Information

The Christmas Eve slate of games ends in Pittsburg this evening. Perhaps fitting following the passing of Steelers great Franco Harris this past week. The Las Vegas Raiders will travel this holiday weekend to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the beginning of today both teams were still mathematically still in contention even if long shots to make this years playoffs. The Raiders hold the eleventh seed overall while the Steelers are all the way down at in the thirthteenth seed. While neither team has much to play for it might be the Steelers with a bit more motivation this evening as it should be an emotional evening for the entire city of Pittsburgh as they celebrate the life of one of the greatest players in both Steelers and NFL history.

The Raiders come into the week coming off a stretch of three wins out of their last four games including a victory last weekend over the New England Patriots 30 to 24. Like the Raiders the Steelers are coming off a win last week 24 to 16 over the Carolina Panthers. The Steelers have won four of their last six contest before this week. Weather should be a factor in this evenings game. Game time conditions are expected to be cloudy and windy with gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour with blowing snow and a high of only around 13.

Please use this evening’s thread to follow and discuss this evening’s game as well as any of the other action from around the NFL this past weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) 3rd AFC West @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) 4th AFC North