Week 16 Early Afternoon Christmas Eve Games Live Thread & Game Information

Week 16 Early Afternoon Games

Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site.
Week 16 Early Afternoon Games
Buffalo Bills (11-3) 1st AFC East @ Chicago Bears (3-11) 4th NFC North
- Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Buffalo Bills -8.5
- Over/Under: 40
New Orleans Saints (5-9) 3rd NFC South @ Cleveland Browns (6-8) 3rd AFC North
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Cleveland Browns -3
- Over/Under: 32
Houston Texans (1-12-1) 4th AFC South @ Tennessee Titans (7-7) 1st AFC South
- Where: NissanStadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: Tennessee Titans -3.5
- Over/Under: 35
Seattle Seahawks (7-7) 2nd NFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) 1st AFC West
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: Kansas City Chiefs -10
Over/Under: 50.5
New York Giants (8-5-1) NFC East @ Minnesota Vikings (11-3) 1st NFC North
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Carolina Panthers -3Minnesota Vikings -4
- Over/Under: 49.5
Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) 1st AFC North @ New England Patriots (7-7) 3rd AFC East
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusettes
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: Cincinnati Bengals -3
- Over/Under: 41.5
Detroit Lions (7-7) 2nd NFC North @ Carolina Panthers (5-9) 2nd NFC South
- Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: Detroit Lions -2.5
- Over/Under: 43.5
Atlanta Falcons (5-9) 4th NFC South @ Baltimore Ravens (9-5) 2nd AFC North
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Baltimore Ravens -6.5
- Over/Under: 34.5
