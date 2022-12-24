Week 16 Early Afternoon Christmas Eve Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 16 Early Afternoon Games

Buffalo Bills (11-3) 1st AFC East @ Chicago Bears (3-11) 4th NFC North

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705

705 Line: Buffalo Bills -8.5

Buffalo Bills -8.5 Over/Under: 40

New Orleans Saints (5-9) 3rd NFC South @ Cleveland Browns (6-8) 3rd AFC North

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706

706 Line: Cleveland Browns -3

Cleveland Browns -3 Over/Under: 32

Houston Texans (1-12-1) 4th AFC South @ Tennessee Titans (7-7) 1st AFC South

Where: NissanStadium, Nashville, Tennessee

NissanStadium, Nashville, Tennessee When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708

708 Line: Tennessee Titans -3.5

Tennessee Titans -3.5 Over/Under: 35

Seattle Seahawks (7-7) 2nd NFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) 1st AFC West

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711

711 Line: Kansas City Chiefs -10

Over/Under: 50.5

New York Giants (8-5-1) NFC East @ Minnesota Vikings (11-3) 1st NFC North

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712

712 Line: Carolina Panthers -3Minnesota Vikings -4

Carolina Panthers -3Minnesota Vikings -4 Over/Under: 49.5

Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) 1st AFC North @ New England Patriots (7-7) 3rd AFC East

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusettes

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusettes When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707

707 Line: Cincinnati Bengals -3

Cincinnati Bengals -3 Over/Under: 41.5

Detroit Lions (7-7) 2nd NFC North @ Carolina Panthers (5-9) 2nd NFC South

Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710

710 Line: Detroit Lions -2.5

Detroit Lions -2.5 Over/Under: 43.5

Atlanta Falcons (5-9) 4th NFC South @ Baltimore Ravens (9-5) 2nd AFC North