NFL Week 16 odds, winners picks, point spreads, moneyline

The NFL’s Week 16 schedule includes a full slate of games spread over the weekend. As the Christmas weekend unfolds, we will see 11 games on Saturday, with an additional three Christmas Day games on Sunday. The week will end with the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

This late in the season, every games seems to have playoff implications, either allowing a team to position themselves for the postseason or watching another team see their playoff chances evaporate for the year. With a full spread of games on both Saturday and Sunday, there will be plenty of drama throughout the weekend.

The Saturday 1 p.m. ET slot on CBS will feature the Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots, while the Buffalo BIlls at Chicago Bears, Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns receive regional coverage. FOX’s early afternoon schedule is headlined by the Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs with the New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens, and Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers in the regional coverage spots.

There are only two late games on Saturday. The Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers will see regional coverage on CBS, while FOX will have a national broadcast of the Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys game.

The Saturday night game, which will air on NFL Network, will have the Las Vegas Raiders at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The three Sunday/Christmas Day games will each be nationally televised, with the Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins game at 1 p.m. ET starting the day on FOX. The Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with a Nickelodeon “Slimetime” simulcast. NBC will have their normal Sunday Night Football broadcast, this weak featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals.

Our writers here on The Phinsider have picked their winners for each of the weekend’s games. We primarily focus on straight-up winners picks throughout the season seeing who can make it through the Super Bowl with the best record. However, our writers are also free to make picks against the spread and on the point total if they choose.

Five of our six contributors correctly predicted the Jacksonville Jaguars win over the New York Jets on Thursday, with CT Smith the only member to miss the pick. Our season standings, including the Thursday game, continue to be led by James McKinney and Marek Brave, tied at 137-86-2. Kevin Nogle tied Smith with the Thursday night result, brining both to 128-95-2 for the season. Just behind them, Josh Houtz is sitting at 127-96-2 this year, with Jake Mendel at 121-102-2.

You can check out our picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our weekend picks for Week 16. We will post our Monday night picks ahead of that game.