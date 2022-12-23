Friday injury report: Dolphins list Terron Armstead and Jaelan Phillips as questionable for game against Packers

The Miami Dolphins could be without two key players for this weekend’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

As per the team’s official injury report on Friday, tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (toe) are both listed as questionable for Week 16, and were involved in a limited capacity in Friday’s practice. They’re joined by running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (hip) and safety Eric Rowe (hamstring), both of whom also saw limited practice on Friday. Also, wide receiver River Cracraft (calf) and tackle Eric Fisher (calf) were both listed as doubtful for Sunday, and neither participated in Thursday or Friday’s practice.

However, in more positive news, safety Jevon Holland, who suffered a neck injury in Week 15, was a full participant in Friday’s practice, and will likely be good to go for Sunday. Also, after running back Raheem Mostert and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram did not participate in Wednesday’s practice due to a veteran rest day, both are not listed as questionable or doubtful for Week 16.

At 15 players, Miami’s injury report is significantly longer than the Green Bay’s at 8, who only have tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) listed as doubtful. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb) was a full participant in Friday’s practice, and running back Aaron Jones (knee) was able to get involved on Friday in a limited capacity.

The full injury report for both teams can be found here, as per the team’s official Twitter account.

The final injury report before #GBvsMIA.

The Dolphins host the Packers at 1:00 P.M. ET on Sunday, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

