Dolphins fan confidence picks up in Week 16 ahead of Packers game

Three-straight losses have slowed the Miami Dolphins’ march toward the postseason, but the team is still in control of their pathway to the playoffs. They are currently in the seventh position in the AFC playoff picture, with the chance to claim a wild card berth with wins in Weeks 16 and 17. To start that, they are going to have to beat the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day in Miami.

In our weekly SB Nation Reacts poll, fans had lost faith in the direction of the team after their losses in Weeks 13 and 14, but even with a third-straight loss when they dropped to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, things have started to rebound in the eyes of the fans. After spending most of the season above the 90 percent mark, last week only 56 percent of the fans said they were still confident in the direction of the team. This week, it lept back up to 77 percent of the fans seeing Miami headed in the right direction.

Last week’s game against the Bills was a loss, but it felt better than the previous two showings by the Dolphins. Pre-game speculation had the Dolphins quickly being overwhelmed by Buffalo, both the team and the weather. Instead, Miami went toe-to-toe with the team in the top spot in the AFC playoff seeding, losing only on a last-second field goal.

While a loss is a loss, feeling better about the performance of the team clearly helped the fan confidence poll start to move back up. Now, with the Packers headed to Miami for the Christmas showdown, the Dolphins are within striking distance of claiming their first postseason berth since 2016. The fans feel better about Miami heading into Week 16. Will it reach back up to the 95-percent range with a win over Green Bay?

Join us on Tuesday for our next SB Nation Reacts fan-confidence poll.

