Bradley Chubb describes the adjusts of joining the Miami Dolphins midseason

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 46 defensive stops, six more than any other defensive lineman in the league. Second-year edge-rusher Jaelen Phillips has at least half a sack in each of the last five games.

In general, the Dolphins have 35 sacks this year and 20 of them have come since general manager Chris Grier made the decision to trade a first-round pick to the Denver Broncos for Bradley Chubb.

— Alfredo Arteaga (@Alf_Arteaga) December 20, 2022

“I think it’s going great, man,” Chubb said of the midseason team change. “It’s been, what? Almost two months? That’s crazy when you think about it. It’s been good, man. I’m just learning each and every day still about my teammates, about my coaches, about the scheme, and just the different little nuances in it where I could get better just not throughout the play but just (say) ‘OK, they’re doing this on that side. OK, I can do this on this side.’ Just learning stuff like that and how I can take my game to the next level. But it’s been great. I’ve been enjoying it and ready to keep it moving.”

Phillips and Chubb are cornerstones of Miami’s defense and the edge rushers have a combined 61 pressures on the year.

“The main key is just setting the edge of the defense,” Chubb said. “I feel like with the guys we’ve got around, it’s cool for me to make sure I set the edge in the run and then if it be a play-action pass, OK – I can convert late, because all the guys are around. It’s not like it’s, ‘Oh, if I don’t get off and do this, then it’s a 60-yard touchdown.’ So having talent around and understand within the defense, understanding where your help is at and all that, it makes it a lot easier, for sure.”

With that being said, Chubb feels like he can help the defense reach another level and Sunday’s Week 16 showdown against the Green Bay Packers would be a nice time for the pass rusher’s first breakout game in aqua and orange.