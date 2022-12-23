Bradley Chubb wants to take Miami Dolphins defense to ‘the next level’

Speaking with Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald this week, newly acquired EDGE Bradley Chubb gave a grade to his play since he was traded to the Miami Dolphins just before the NFL trade deadline.

Clearly expecting more from himself, Chubb graded his overall performance at a “B” level thus far. “I want to be more dominant, taking over games. That’s the reason they brought me here,” said Chubb. “Help this defense, take it to the next level. Yeah, we took it up a notch, but it’s a whole ‘nother level we can take it to. And I want to be the catalyst for that.”

As of late, there has been a steady rumbling of Dolphins fans on social media who have begun to question whether Chubb was worth the hefty compensation sent to the Denver Broncos to acquire the 26-year-old, plus the price that was paid to lock the young pass rusher up for multiple seasons. Bradley Chubb signed a 5 year, $110 million contract with the Dolphins, including a $13,487,445 signing bonus, $53,212,445 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $22 million.

As a member of the Dolphins, Chubb has collected 2.5 sacks and one tackle for loss in 6 games, however the team as a whole has amassed 20 sacks in that same time frame while only racking up 15 total sacks in the 8 games they played this season before trading for Chubb, so one would argue that his addition has helped to unlock the abilities of other Dolphins’ pass rushers, most notably, second-year player, Jaelan Phillips.

Regardless, Bradley Chubb still expects more out of himself and hopes to lead the Miami Dolphins defense to greater heights as they make their final push towards the NFL playoffs this season.