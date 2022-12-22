NFL playoff picture: Week 16 live updates, standings and clinching scenarios (Updated through TNF)

The Week 16 schedule is underway for the 2022 NFL season. The season is winding down with the playoffs looming and teams trying to get into contention for a berth in the postseason tournament. Every game seemingly has playoff implications right now, whether it is allowing a team to claim their division title, move into a wild card spot, or be eliminated from contention this year.
Throughout Week 16, we will update the playoff standings with the results of the most recent games. We will keep track of who can clinch what spot in the postseason, which teams have seen their 2022 hopes dashed, and who will stay alive into Week 17.
Coming into Week 16, the AFC playoff picture had the Buffalo Bills in the top-seeded spot, leading the AFC East, and guaranteed at least a spot in the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs, tied with the Bills at 11-3, have already claimed the AFC West and are now playing to move ahead of Buffalo in the seeding. The Cincinnati Bengals held the third seed as the AFC North leader while the Tennessee Titans entered the week as the fourth seed and the leader of the AFC South. The Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, and Miami Dolphins made up the three wild card spots to start the week.
On the other side of the bracket, the NFC playoff picture started with the Philadelphia Eagles in the top spot as the NFC East leader, having claimed a playoff spot this year and potentially securing the number one seed by the end of the week. The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, second and third in the bracket, have won the NFC North and NFC West, respectively, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain the fourth seed as the NFC South leader. The Dallas Cowboys, who have clinched a playoff berth, are the top wild card teams entering the week and are attempting to track down the Eagles starting with a key head-to-head matchup this weekend. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders round out the wild card spot, giving the NFC East four playoff teams as of the start of the week.
How will everything look at the end of the week? Our live standings below will keep you up to date.
Week 16 Schedule
Finals
Jacksonville Jaguars 19 - 3 New York Jets
Schedule
Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET
Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET
Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, 4:05 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, 4:25 p.m. ET
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts, Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET
AFC Playoff Picture Live Updates (through Week 16 Thursday Night Football)
Week 16 Clinching Scenarios:
Baltimore Ravens:
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Ravens win and Dolphins loss/tie and Patriots loss/tie OR
- Ravens win and Dolphins loss/tie and Jets loss/tie OR
- Ravens win and Patriots loss/tie and Jets loss/tie OR
- Ravens tie and Patriots loss and Jets loss OR
- Ravens tie and Patriots loss and Dolphins loss and Chargers win OR
- Ravens tie and Patriots loss and Dolphins loss and
Jets tieOR
- Ravens tie and Patriots loss and
Jets tieand Chargers win OR
- Ravens tie and Patriots tie and Jets loss and Dolphins loss OR
- Ravens tie and Patriots tie and
Jets tieand Dolphins loss and Chargers win OR
- Patriots loss and Jets loss and Browns loss/tie and Raiders loss/tie and Titans loss/tie and Chargers win
Buffalo Bills
Clinch AFC East division title with:
- Bills win OR
- Dolphins loss/tie
Cincinnati Bengals - Clinched playoff berth
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Bengals win/tie OR
- Jets loss/tie
Los Angeles Chargers
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Chargers win and Raiders loss/tie and Patriots loss and Jets loss OR
- Chargers win and Raiders loss/tie and Patriots loss and
Jets tieand Dolphins loss OR
- Chargers win and Radiers loss/tie and Patriots tie and Jets loss and Dolphins loss
Standings:
1 - Buffalo Bills (11-3, AFC East leader)^*
2 - Kansas City Chiefs (11-3, AFC West champion)+*
3 - Cincinnati Bengals (10-4, AFC North leader)^*
4 - Tennessee Titans (7-7, AFC South leader)*
5 - Baltimore Ravens (9-5, Wild Card 1)*
6 - Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, Wild Card 2)*
7 - Miami Dolphins (8-6, Wild Card 3)*
In the hunt
New England Patriots (7-7)*
Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8)
New York Jets (7-8)
Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)*
Cleveland Browns (6-8)*
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8)*
Eliminated
Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)*
Denver Broncos (4-10)*
Houston Texans (1-12-1)*
*Still to play
^Clinched playoff berth
+Clinched division title
Week 16 Elimination Scenarios:
Cleveland Browns
Eliminated with:
- Browns loss OR
- Browns tie and Chargers win/tie and Dolphins win/tie OR
- Browns tie and Chargers win/tie and
Jets win/tieOR
- Browns tie and Chargers win/tie and Patriots win/tie OR
- Ravens win/tie and Chargers win and Dolphins win
Indianapolis Colts - Eliminated
Eliminated with:
- Colts loss/tie OR
- Jaguars win/tie OR
- Titans win/tie
Las Vegas Raiders
Eliminated with:
- Raiders loss and Chargers win/tie and Dolphins win/tie OR
- Raiders loss and Chargers win/tie and
Jets win/tieOR
- Raiders loss and Chargers win/tie and Patriots win/tie OR
- Raiders tie and Chargers win and Dolphins win OR
- Raiders tie and Chargers win and Patriots win and Dolphins tie
New York Jets
Eliminated with:
- Jets loss and Chargers win and Patriots win and Dolphins win and Ravens win/tie OR
- Jets loss and Chargers win and Patriots win and Dolphins win and Browns win/tie
Pittsburgh Steelers
Eliminated with:
- Steelers loss OR
- Steelers tie and Chargers win/tie and Dolphins win/tie OR
- Steelers tie and Chargers win/tie and Patriots win/tie OR
- Steelers tie and Chargers win/tie and
Jets win/tieOR
- Chargers win and Dolphins win OR
- Chargers win and Patriots win and Dolphins tie OR
- Chargers win and Jets win and Dolphins tie OR
- Chargers win and Patriots win and
Jets win
NFC Playoff Picture Live Updates (through Week 16 Thursday Night Football)
Week 16 Clinching Scenarios:
New York Giants
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Giants win and Commanders loss and Lions loss OR
- Giants win and Commanders loss and Seahawks loss OR
- Giants win and Lions loss and Seahawks loss
Philadelphia Eagles
Clinch NFC East division title with:
- Eagles win/tie
Clinch homefield advantage and playoff bye with:
- Eagles win OR
- Eagles tie and Vikings loss/tie
Standings:
1 - Philadelphia Eagles (13-1, NFC East leader)^*
2 - Minnesota Vikings (11-3, NFC North champion)+*
3 - San Francisco 49ers (10-4, NFC West champion)+*
4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8, NFC South leader)*
5 - Dallas Cowboys (10-4, Wild Card 1)^*
6 - New York Giants (8-5-1, Wild Card 2)*
7 - Washington Commanders (7-6-1, Wild Card 3)*
In the hunt
Seattle Seahawks (7-7)*
Detroit Lions (7-7)*
Green Bay Packers (6-8)*
Carolina Panthers (5-9)*
New Orleans Saints (5-9)*
Atlanta Falcons (5-9)*
Eliminated
Los Angeles Rams (4-10)*
Arizona Cardinals (4-10)*
Chicago Bears (3-11)*
*Still to play
^Clinched playoff berth
+Clinched division title
Week 16 Elimination Scenarios:
Atlanta Falcons
Eliminated with:
- Falcons loss and Buccaneers win OR
- Falcons loss and Buccaneers tie and Panthers win OR
- Falcons loss and Buccaneers tie and Panthers tie and Saints win OR
- Falcons loss and Panthers win and Saints win
Green Bay Packers
Eliminated with:
- Packers loss and Commanders win
New Orleans Saints
Eliminated with:
- Saints loss and Buccaneers win
