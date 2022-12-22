NFL playoff picture: Week 16 live updates, standings and clinching scenarios (Updated through TNF)

The Week 16 schedule is underway for the 2022 NFL season. The season is winding down with the playoffs looming and teams trying to get into contention for a berth in the postseason tournament. Every game seemingly has playoff implications right now, whether it is allowing a team to claim their division title, move into a wild card spot, or be eliminated from contention this year.

Throughout Week 16, we will update the playoff standings with the results of the most recent games. We will keep track of who can clinch what spot in the postseason, which teams have seen their 2022 hopes dashed, and who will stay alive into Week 17.

Coming into Week 16, the AFC playoff picture had the Buffalo Bills in the top-seeded spot, leading the AFC East, and guaranteed at least a spot in the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs, tied with the Bills at 11-3, have already claimed the AFC West and are now playing to move ahead of Buffalo in the seeding. The Cincinnati Bengals held the third seed as the AFC North leader while the Tennessee Titans entered the week as the fourth seed and the leader of the AFC South. The Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, and Miami Dolphins made up the three wild card spots to start the week.

On the other side of the bracket, the NFC playoff picture started with the Philadelphia Eagles in the top spot as the NFC East leader, having claimed a playoff spot this year and potentially securing the number one seed by the end of the week. The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, second and third in the bracket, have won the NFC North and NFC West, respectively, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain the fourth seed as the NFC South leader. The Dallas Cowboys, who have clinched a playoff berth, are the top wild card teams entering the week and are attempting to track down the Eagles starting with a key head-to-head matchup this weekend. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders round out the wild card spot, giving the NFC East four playoff teams as of the start of the week.

How will everything look at the end of the week? Our live standings below will keep you up to date.

Week 16 Schedule

Finals

Jacksonville Jaguars 19 - 3 New York Jets

Schedule

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts, Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

AFC Playoff Picture Live Updates (through Week 16 Thursday Night Football)

Week 16 Clinching Scenarios:

Baltimore Ravens:

Clinch playoff berth with:

Ravens win and Dolphins loss/tie and Patriots loss/tie OR

Ravens win and Dolphins loss/tie and Jets loss/tie OR

OR Ravens win and Patriots loss/tie and Jets loss/tie OR

OR Ravens tie and Patriots loss and Jets loss OR

OR Ravens tie and Patriots loss and Dolphins loss and Chargers win OR

Ravens tie and Patriots loss and Dolphins loss and Jets tie OR

OR Ravens tie and Patriots loss and Jets tie and Chargers win OR

and Chargers win OR Ravens tie and Patriots tie and Jets loss and Dolphins loss OR

and Dolphins loss OR Ravens tie and Patriots tie and Jets tie and Dolphins loss and Chargers win OR

and Dolphins loss and Chargers win OR Patriots loss and Jets loss and Browns loss/tie and Raiders loss/tie and Titans loss/tie and Chargers win

Buffalo Bills

Clinch AFC East division title with:

Bills win OR

Dolphins loss/tie

Cincinnati Bengals - Clinched playoff berth

Clinch playoff berth with:

Bengals win/tie OR

Jets loss/tie

Los Angeles Chargers

Clinch playoff berth with:

Chargers win and Raiders loss/tie and Patriots loss and Jets loss OR

OR Chargers win and Raiders loss/tie and Patriots loss and Jets tie and Dolphins loss OR

and Dolphins loss OR Chargers win and Radiers loss/tie and Patriots tie and Jets loss and Dolphins loss

Standings:

1 - Buffalo Bills (11-3, AFC East leader)^*

2 - Kansas City Chiefs (11-3, AFC West champion)+*

3 - Cincinnati Bengals (10-4, AFC North leader)^*

4 - Tennessee Titans (7-7, AFC South leader)*

5 - Baltimore Ravens (9-5, Wild Card 1)*

6 - Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, Wild Card 2)*

7 - Miami Dolphins (8-6, Wild Card 3)*

In the hunt

New England Patriots (7-7)*

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8)

New York Jets (7-8)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)*

Cleveland Browns (6-8)*

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8)*

Eliminated

Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)*

Denver Broncos (4-10)*

Houston Texans (1-12-1)*

*Still to play

^Clinched playoff berth

+Clinched division title

Week 16 Elimination Scenarios:

Cleveland Browns

Eliminated with:

Browns loss OR

Browns tie and Chargers win/tie and Dolphins win/tie OR

Browns tie and Chargers win/tie and Jets win/tie OR

OR Browns tie and Chargers win/tie and Patriots win/tie OR

Ravens win/tie and Chargers win and Dolphins win

Indianapolis Colts - Eliminated

Eliminated with:

Colts loss/tie OR

Jaguars win/tie OR

OR Titans win/tie

Las Vegas Raiders

Eliminated with:

Raiders loss and Chargers win/tie and Dolphins win/tie OR

Raiders loss and Chargers win/tie and Jets win/tie OR

OR Raiders loss and Chargers win/tie and Patriots win/tie OR

Raiders tie and Chargers win and Dolphins win OR

Raiders tie and Chargers win and Patriots win and Dolphins tie

New York Jets

Eliminated with:

Jets loss and Chargers win and Patriots win and Dolphins win and Ravens win/tie OR

and Chargers win and Patriots win and Dolphins win and Ravens win/tie OR Jets loss and Chargers win and Patriots win and Dolphins win and Browns win/tie

Pittsburgh Steelers

Eliminated with:

Steelers loss OR

Steelers tie and Chargers win/tie and Dolphins win/tie OR

Steelers tie and Chargers win/tie and Patriots win/tie OR

Steelers tie and Chargers win/tie and Jets win/tie OR

OR Chargers win and Dolphins win OR

Chargers win and Patriots win and Dolphins tie OR

Chargers win and Jets win and Dolphins tie OR

Chargers win and Patriots win and Jets win

NFC Playoff Picture Live Updates (through Week 16 Thursday Night Football)

Week 16 Clinching Scenarios:

New York Giants

Clinch playoff berth with:

Giants win and Commanders loss and Lions loss OR

Giants win and Commanders loss and Seahawks loss OR

Giants win and Lions loss and Seahawks loss

Philadelphia Eagles

Clinch NFC East division title with:

Eagles win/tie

Clinch homefield advantage and playoff bye with:

Eagles win OR

Eagles tie and Vikings loss/tie

Standings:

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (13-1, NFC East leader)^*

2 - Minnesota Vikings (11-3, NFC North champion)+*

3 - San Francisco 49ers (10-4, NFC West champion)+*

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8, NFC South leader)*

5 - Dallas Cowboys (10-4, Wild Card 1)^*

6 - New York Giants (8-5-1, Wild Card 2)*

7 - Washington Commanders (7-6-1, Wild Card 3)*

In the hunt

Seattle Seahawks (7-7)*

Detroit Lions (7-7)*

Green Bay Packers (6-8)*

Carolina Panthers (5-9)*

New Orleans Saints (5-9)*

Atlanta Falcons (5-9)*

Eliminated

Los Angeles Rams (4-10)*

Arizona Cardinals (4-10)*

Chicago Bears (3-11)*

*Still to play

^Clinched playoff berth

+Clinched division title

Week 16 Elimination Scenarios:

Atlanta Falcons

Eliminated with:

Falcons loss and Buccaneers win OR

Falcons loss and Buccaneers tie and Panthers win OR

Falcons loss and Buccaneers tie and Panthers tie and Saints win OR

Falcons loss and Panthers win and Saints win

Green Bay Packers

Eliminated with:

Packers loss and Commanders win

New Orleans Saints

Eliminated with: