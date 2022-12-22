Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Jets Live Thread & Game Information

Week sixteen of the 2022 NFL season kicks off this evening with a matchup between two AFC divisions. The AFC South’s Jacksonville Jaguars will travel north this week to East Rutherford New Jersey to take on the New York Jets. The Jets come into week sixteen having lost three games in a row including their 18 to 20 loss last weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions. The Jets, prior to tonight's contest, hold the ninth overall spot in the AFC’s playoff seedings making this game a must-win for the Jets if they hope to squeak into the playoffs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars come into the week having lost two of their last three including their 17 to 27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. Coming into this evening's game the Jaguars sit one game behind the Jets in their overall win-loss record as well as the AFC’s playoff seedings. The Jaguars are in even more of a must-win situation this evening if they have any hope of keeping their slim playoff hopes alive for this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) 2nd AFC South @ New York Jets (7-7) 4th AFC East