Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers is a fan of Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins have hit a second rough patch this season in the form of a second three-game losing streak. While Miami (8-6) controls its own destiny, there is little room for error with just three weeks left in the regular season.

The Green Bay Packers (6-8) have won two-straight games and are headed to Hard Rock Stadium for a Christmas Day bout on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers, quarterback of the Packers, met with the media earlier this week and was asked about Tua Tagovailoa, Miami’s third-year signal caller.

This is what Aaron Rodgers had to say about Tua Tagovailoa.



“I enjoy the way he plays. he plays on time and does a nice job with his eye control for a young player,” Rodgers said. “Obviously good pocket movement, he can extend plays. They've had a couple of pretty incredible fourth-quarter comebacks this year where he’s been super efficient.

“He has some great weapons but I've been impressed by the way he plays and the way he handles himself, too. I think he handles himself with a lot of respect and class and I think that says a lot about a young player.”

Rodgers is in his 17th season, all with the Parkers, which makes his thoughts of Tagovailoa mean just a bit more. Accuracy and timing are Tagovailoa’s obvious strengths, but his ability to move the defense with his eyes has been on display since first-year coach Mike McDaniel arrived.