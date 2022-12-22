Thursday Night Football Week 16 winners picks: Jaguars vs. Jets

The 2022 NFL season is on to Week 16, with tonight’s Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets Thursday Night Football appearance kicking off the weekend. This is a holiday weekend, with most of the games scheduled for Saturday, followed by three Sunday games on Christmas Day, and the normal culminating Monday game. Tonight’s game features two teams hoping to hold on to any playoff chances this year.

According to FiveThirtyEight.com, the Jaguars (6-8) currently have a 54 percent chance to make the postseason. A win over the Jets jumps Jacksonville to 68 percent as they look to put pressure on the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South division title. A loss does not end their postseason hopes, but it would drop the Jaguars to a 41 percent chance of making the playoffs.

The Jets start the week with a 20 percent chance to make the playoffs. Beating the Jaguars increases the Jets’ chances of making the championship tournament, moving them to a 34 percent chance to qualify. A loss drops New York to just an eight percent chance of making the postseason. There is a possibility that, with a loss and several other results throughout the week, the Jets could find themselves eliminated from playoff contention.

Each week, our contributors here on The Phinsider make straight-up winner picks for each game on the NFL schedule. We run this pool from Week 1 through the Super Bowl, looking to see which of our writers can best predict results throughout the season.

In Week 15, Marek Brave moved back into a tie for the season lead with an 11-5 performance. James McKinney, trying to hold of Brave, and Kevin Nogle were both 10-6 for the week, while CT Smith, Josh Houtz, and Jake Mendel were all 9-7.

Our updated overall standings for the season are:

James McKinney: 136-86-2

Marek Brave: 136-86-2

CT Smith: 128-94-2

Kevin Nogle: 127-95-2

Josh Houtz: 126-96-2

Jake Mendel: 120-102-2

Here are our Thursday picks for this week. The widget is brought to us by Tallysight. Odds for the game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.