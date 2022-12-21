2023 Pro Bowl rosters: Christian Wilkins, Jevin Holland snubbed from all-star game

The Miami Dolphins are going to be represented by three players in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left tackle Terron Armstead, and cornerback Xavien Howard being selected for the Febraury 5 all-star event. There are several players from Miami who probably should have been selected, including defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and safety Jevon Holland.

Wilkins has become a dominant force in the middle of the Miami defensive line. A 2019 first-round pick, Wilkins is key to Miami’s defensive front, eating blocks, breaking through on pass rushing, and stuffing runs routinely. In 14 games played this season, Wilkins has 81 tackles, 14 of them for a loss, with 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and two passes defensed. His 81 tackles ranks 59th in the league this year - with only linebackers and defensive backs ahead of him. Wilkins, as a defensive tackle, has three more tackles than defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders and 19 more tackles than Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart, the closest two defensive linemen to Wilkins.

Holland, Miami’s second-round pick in 2021, has established himself as one of the top safeties in the league, despite only being in his second season. He has 73 tackles, 1.5 sacks, six passes defensed, two interceptions, and a forced fumble this year. He has been the spark at the back of the Miami defense, despite playing with an ever-rotating group of teammates as injuries have decimated the Dolphins’ secondary this year.

Miami probably should have had more than three all-star selections this year, including two big defensive snubs.