2023 Pro Bowl games: Tyreek Hill leads Dolphins selected for all-star event - Updated with Dolphins alternates

The NFL announced the rosters for the AFC and NFC at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The league adjusted the plan for the all-star celebration this year, changing the annual event from being a full football game into a series of skill competitions and a flag football game. This year’s event will be on February 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and will feature several Miami Dolphins players.

Wide receive Tyreek Hill, in his first year with the Dolphins after a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason, is now a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. He has been named to the game in every year of his career, a streak that continues with Miami now. Hill received the second-most fan votes this year.

Left tackle Terron Armstead, despite playing all season through toe, pectoral, and knee injuries, has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career. Armstead joined the Dolphins as a free-agent addition this year after spending nine years with the New Orleans Saints. He made the all-star event from 2018 through 2020 and now returns to the Pro Bowl this year.

Cornerback Xavien Howard was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl and third in a row. He is joined in the AFC secondary by the New York Jets’ Sauce Gardner, Denver Broncos’ Patrick Suratin II, and the Baltimore Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey. Howard has not had the interceptions this season that put him on the league map, including leading the league in picks in 2018 (7) and 2020 (10), but quarterbacks are actively staying away from him - despite him playing through groin injuries this year that slowed him a step early in the season. He has just one interception and eight passes defensed this year, but he has been left on an island for much of the year and has been a deterrent in the passing game all season.

Alternates

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, despite being the top vote-getter for the league this year from the fan vote, was relegated to fourth in the selection, making him the alternate should Mahomes, Allen, or Burrown bow out due to injury or make it to the Super Bowl this year. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, fullback Alec Ingold, and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins were all also listed as first alternates for this year.

Further down on the alternate list, linebacker Bradley Chubb, safety Jevon Holland, and tight end Mike Gesicki were all listed as well. The alternates lists were reported by Alain Poupart from AllDolphins, the Sports Illustrated Fan Nation site.