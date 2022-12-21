When Mike McDaniel took over as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, many wondered what it meant for Mike Gesicki’s fate in Miami. And then, the team placed the franchise tag on him, paying him the average of the top-5 players at his position.

It seemed like a good deal for Gesicki, who was in a transition period — learning a new offense with new responsibilities. It also allowed him to prove to the new coaching staff that he belonged and could execute the offense the way they envisioned. After fifteen weeks, it’s safe to say the Dolphins and their star tight end are at a crossroads with no future in sight.

Over the last few weeks of the season, Gesicki has not been utilized much, catching only one pass for five yards in Saturday’s 32-29 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Before that, he went three weeks without a reception and was only targeted 40 times in 2022. In total, Gesicki has 25 receptions for 274 yards and four touchdowns. According to Pro Football Reference, Gesicki played only 41 snaps during Miami’s current three-game losing streak.

Gesicki was captured after the game chatting it up with Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox —who was mic’d up and wearing a wire like that scene from “The Departed” — and what the camera was able to capture already has some Dolphins fans in an uproar.

“I’m so happy for you, bro,” Gesicki said to Knox. “I’m happy you got paid. I’m happy you’re ballin. I’m happy they’re ******* using you.”

No one should fault Mike Gesicki for being underwhelmed with his usage. Just like no one should blame Mike McDaniel for not trying to force a round peg into a square hole. Or, for those of us that have kids, the hexagon peg into the triangle hole.

Nevertheless, it seems like Gesicki is a little frustrated with his usage (as you would expect), and after the season he’s had to endure, he will almost certainly be playing elsewhere in 2023 and beyond.

What are your thoughts on Mike Gesicki’s comments to Dawson Knox? Do you believe Mike McDaniel should find better ways to utilize his 6’6 tight end? Who is your favorite tight end target in this year’s draft? Let us know in the comments section below!