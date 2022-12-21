Packers vs Dolphins preview: Week 16 Christmas day game - All our coverage in one place

The Miami Dolphins return home after three-straight road games this weekend, hosting the Green Bay Packers in a Week 16 Christmas Day game. Miami will be looking to end a three-game losing streak after losses to the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Buffalo Bills, though they are still inside the AFC playoff picture and control their own pathway to the postseason this year.

Miami enters this week with a 72 percent chance to make the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. A win over the Packers moves them to 80 percent, but the two games after this weekend impact the Dolphins’ playoff chances the most this year. A loss to the Packers this weekend would drop Miami to a 57 percent chance to make the postseason, but if they handle themselves against the New England Patriots in Week 17 and the New York Jets in Week 18, they punch their ticket to the championship tournament. This weekend helps, but it is more about setting up the team for their final push through the AFC East which is the essential part of the weekend.

On the other hand, the Packers come into Week 16 needing a lot of help. At 6-8 on the season, Green Bay has just an eight percent chance to make the playoffs this year and could be eliminated this weekend. A win over Miami would move them up to 19 percent, still making them a longshot to claim a postseason berth but at least keeps them in contention for another week.

The Packers' offense is 15th in the league this year, gaining 345.6 yards per game, compared to Miami’s fifth-ranked offense, picking up 370.4 yards per game. Green Bay is 16th in passing offense (219.3 yards per game), 12th in rushing offense (126.3 yards per game), and 20th in scoring offense (20.5 points per game) this season. Miami is third in passing offense (273.6 yards per game), 27th in rushing offense (96.9 yards per game), and ninth in scoring offense (24.6 points per game).

On defense, Green Bay is 15th in the league, giving up 334.0 yards per game, while the Dolphins are 23rd, allowing 357.6 yards per game. The Packers are second in the league in passing defense (185.1 yards per game allowed), 29th in rush defense (148.8 yards per game allowed), and 15th in scoring defense (22.4 points per game allowed). For Miami, the pass defense is ranked 27th (246.3 yards per game allowed), 10th against the rush (111.3 yards per game allowed), and 26th in scoring defense (24.6 points per game allowed).

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dolphins have a slight advantage in this game, sitting at 3.5-point favorites as of Wednesday morning. Miami is -205 on the moneyline while Green Bay is +175. The point-total for the contest is 49.5 points.

Green Bay Packers (6-8) at Miami Dolphins (8-6)

2022 NFL Week 16

When: Sunday, Dec. 25, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 25, 1 p.m. ET TV Coverage: FOX

FOX Broadcast Team: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

Westwood One National Radio Broadcast Team: J.P. Shadrick, Derek Rackley

J.P. Shadrick, Derek Rackley Dolphins Radio Network: WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper SiriusXM Channels: 88 (National); 82/226 (Packers); 83/225 (Dolphins)

Streaming: Sling TV ; FuboTV

; SB Nation Packers Coverage: Acme Packing Company | @acmepackingco