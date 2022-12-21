Dolphins Reacts Survey: How are Miami fans feeling in Week 16?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate.

The Miami Dolphins are 8-6 on the season, a win away from clinching a winning season and in full control of their own pathway to the postseason this year. The last three weeks have featured the team dropping three-straight games, losing all three on the road at the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Buffalo Bills. The first two of those games, both out on the west coast, were rough, with Miami looking flat and out of rhythm.

Last week, against the Bills, the team looked more like themselves, able to score points and go toe-to-toe with the top team in the AFC playoff picture. While a loss is a loss, this one felt better than the two from the previous weeks. How are fans feeling about the direction of the team in Week 16? Our SB Nation Reacts polls are back to ask that question.

Let us know by using the survey below and feel free to discuss in the comments.